As businesses are being directed to limit site work, the need remains to ensure that assets continue to operate across utilities, energy, process, hybrid and maritime industries, safeguarding food processing, power

generation, water management, tissue production, data centers and the transportation of goods.

ABB is working with customers to ensure access to field operators and service engineers who cannot be on site at this time, by delivering control room live streams, operational insights, process data and plant key

performance indicators to users sheltering at home.

To ensure continuous operations, customers can access a suite of ABB remote-enabled solutions, including remote condition monitoring of critical assets; augmented reality maintenance support; online tools for training

and spare parts stocking; and self-diagnoses that mitigate risk to assets, processes and security.

Many of these services are delivered to customers through ABB Ability Collaborative Operations, a suite of digitally enabled solutions and services, and its network of Collaborative Operations centers located around the

world. With 24/7 access, ABB domain experts and data scientists use digital technologies to help customers monitor assets, processes and risks; jointly derive insights from data; suggest mitigating actions; and provide critical remote assistance to help customers keep production running.

Learn more at: https://new.abb.com/process-automation/collaborative-operations, or email: automation.service@us.abb.com.

