RELiON Battery has launched its enhanced RB100-HP lithium battery, a Group 31, 12-V, 100-Ah, deep-cycle, lithium-ion battery for starting and cycling of marine and RV applications.

The new RB100-HP has increased peak amps for starting motors, electric start generators and other high-amp-draw devices. It also doubles as a house battery, powering peripherals, accessories and more. The new enhanced version features six terminals versus the two on standard batteries, offering users more flexibility when connecting electronics to the battery.

The battery includes an IP67 ingress protection rating, which completely repels dust and resists water ingress for up to 30 min. submerged at 1 m. Other improvements include an atmospheric vent added to the top of the case that equalizes pressure while preventing contaminants from entering the battery; glue channel to ensure IP67 seal; screw latched closure to ensure seal longevity; and tied rope with handle guides that replace ultrasonically welded straps to improve durability.

