Reef scientists across the Pacific have worked together to create a digital tool that uses machine learning and advanced analysis to rapidly extract and share data from images of coral reefs anywhere in the world.

ReefCloud is a user-friendly, open-access platform poised to revolutionize global coral reef monitoring and management by allowing the world’s coral reef monitoring community to work together, in real time.

ReefCloud standardizes data collected from around the world, analyzing coral reef composition with 80 to 90 percent accuracy, 700 times faster than traditional manual assessment, saving weeks and months of labor and freeing precious reef management resources.

ReefCloud was developed by the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) in collaboration with Palau International Coral Reef Center (PICRC), Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Fiji, the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI), University of South Pacific, Queensland University of Technology, Marine Ecology Consulting, Maldives Marine Research Institute and CO2 Consulting, with in-kind support from Accenture.

Learn more at: https://reefcloud.ai.

