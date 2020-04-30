RBR Cohort members.

RBR is supporting early-career ocean scientists with science communication training through the RBR2020 cohort program. RBR will open the science communication training to the global ocean science community. Everyone is invited to join the special RBR science communication workshop lead by Virginia Schutte.

The 1-hr. workshop will take place May 7 at 3 p.m. EDT.

Register at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpcu6grj8iGtUbqke09bjsg5QNsQMFMyfa.

Open to early-career researchers (post-doctoral scientists/engineers and pre-tenured faculty), the RBR2020 cohort will bring together scientists from around the world to enable innovative ocean measurements through collaborative workshops, technical developments, demonstration programs and SciComm mentorship. The early-career ocean scientists and engineers selected for the cohort will participate in a two-year program to develop their project ideas, enable measurements and expand their research network with special support from RBR and established mentors.

Like this: Like Loading...