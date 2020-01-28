Mark O’Neil, president of Columbia Shipmanagement, and Zacharias Siokouros, CEO of CMMI, following the signing of the MOU to launch Digital Waves.

Columbia Shipmanagement Ltd. (CSM) and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) have signed an MOU to launch Digital Waves, a comprehensive joint innovation program to explore the digitalization of certain domains of the maritime industry. The program includes research and innovation in domains such as the gathering of data on ships and other stakeholders coupled with the latest trends in connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI).

Digital Waves will have a global perspective and address domains including: the sensorization of ships, augmented and virtual reality, and the gathering and grooming of data using 5G and edge-cloud technologies combined with modern trends in machine learning and cognitive artificial intelligence. Parts of such technologies have already begun to be implemented in the maritime sector as well as in the manufacturing sector through the Industry 4.0 revolution.

Digital Waves will explore these modern technological trends and combine them into a holistic program that is expected to contribute to significant efficiencies, cost savings and strategic transformation. The program will also analyze the value chain of the maritime sector and investigate potential transformations of the business model.

Learn more at http://www.columbia-shipmanagement.com.

