5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab), EDGE Cluster, Washington Maritime Blue and the city of Tacoma, along with a coalition of partners, have unveiled a 5G private network at Tacoma Tideflats supporting five enterprise clients.

This landmark pilot project showcases the potential of a 5G innovation ecosystem as an enabler for business modernization at ports.

The clients supported by this network include: TOTE Maritime Alaska, Silverback Marine, Trident Seafoods, SAFE Boats International and Motive Power Marine.

This pilot project provides initial network coverage for these five enterprise clients while leveraging existing infrastructure, including floodlights and utility poles, to optimize cost and effort. The network’s initial phase spans the East Blair Peninsula, where the clients’ operations are located.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...