Seawater sensor and measuring system manufacturer -4H-JENA engineering’s FerryBox multiparameter water measurement system is now being used to evaluate the role of global warming and glacial meltwater on the rising level of oxygen in the oceans aboard PONANT’s Le Commandant Charcot, the world’s only luxury icebreaker, a hybrid-electric vessel powered by liquified natural gas.

A unique concept with minimal environmental impact due to its green energy and propulsion systems, Le Commandant Charcot provides a luxurious environment for guests seeking adventure away from the traditional cruise destinations while simultaneously providing extensive facilities for scientific projects with two research laboratories, one of which is open to the sea.

Installed this spring by -4H-JENA engineering technicians in Cherbourg, France, measurement parameters for Le Commandant Charcot’s FerryBox include basics such as temperature, salinity and sound velocity, as well as measurements that determine the concentration of dissolved oxygen and CO2, which provide insight into bioproductivity and the concentration distribution of CO2. The latter is especially important to the study of

global warming, ocean acidification and the CO2 absorption function of the oceans.

