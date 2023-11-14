Flowserve Corp. and Pleuger Industries GmbH have reached a settlement to all pending legal disputes between them through the establishment of a cooperative commercial relationship for the foreseeable future. Flowserve and Pleuger have agreed to focus on certain joint initiatives to drive advancements in fluid motion control solutions within the Pleuger and Flowserve product ranges.

Flowserve acknowledges Pleuger, the owner of the Pleuger and Aldrich brand of products and services, as an independent manufacturing company, with its headquarters in the United States and its center of excellence in Germany.

Flowserve is the sole owner of certain technology and intellectual property for ebullator motors.

Under the parties’ new commercial relationship, Pleuger will manufacture and supply Flowserve’s ebullator motors exclusively for Flowserve. Pleuger is also committed to support Flowserve continuously from a service perspective. This support will ensure the seamless continuation of operations and maintain the high-quality standards previously set by both Flowserve and Pleuger.

In addition to the strategic supply relationship for ebullator motors, Pleuger has also appointed Flowserve as a reseller of its Pleuger- and Aldrich-branded pump products to supplement Pleuger’s independent worldwide direct sales. By relying on each other’s strengths and respective expertise, both companies aim to provide cutting-edge technologies and efficiently deliver exceptional value to their customers worldwide.

“Pleuger now looks forward to taking their 20-year relationship with Flowserve further, based on this mutually beneficial structure,” said Anton Schneerson, CEO of Pleuger.

