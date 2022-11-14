The Piranha Pond Blue Pitch Session will take place November 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Innovate Newport in Newport, Rhode Island.

It is a “pitch party” where a select group of entrepreneurs has up to 5 min. to convince a panel of investors to meet with them to further discuss their ventures. Using a format similar to the popular television show “Shark Tank,” Blue Venture Forum’s investors provide feedback to the entrepreneurs about their presentations and companies, and information to all about why they decide to be “in” or “out.” If they are “in,” they will meet with the entrepreneur at a later time to discuss the company.

See details here.

This event is part of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), a program of The Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), which operates an array of programs in 200 countries aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business. GEW is locally organized by the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth for the Southeast region of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Like this: Like Loading...