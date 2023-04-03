The Pew Charitable Trusts has announced the seven recipients of the 2023 Pew Fellowship in Marine Conservation. The researchers—from Australia, Brazil, Cape Verde, China, the United Kingdom and the United States—join a network of 202 Pew marine fellows from 42 countries.

The 2023 fellows will launch projects focusing on a range of topics, including supporting indigenous-led conservation initiatives, strengthening ocean management through community engagement, and advancing technologies used to study marine life.

The 2023 cohort includes the first recipient of the Pew Marine and Biomedical Science Fellowship, which will support the application of techniques or technologies more commonly used in biomedical science to enhance marine conservation. The new fellowship is a partnership between the Pew Fellows Program in Marine Conservation and the Pew Scholars Program in the Biomedical Sciences.

The Pew Fellows Program in Marine Conservation awards mid-career scientists and other experts $150,000 grants over three years to pursue marine conservation-oriented research projects. Marine fellows are selected by an international committee of marine science experts through a rigorous nomination and review process.

See the list of the 2023 fellows here.

