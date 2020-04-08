Teledyne Marine is pleased to announce the promotion of Paul Conner to the role of Channel Manager for the Instruments & Imaging sales team in the Americas. Paul will be working with the organization’s sales managers and global channel partners to help drive the team strategy, customer support and engagement.

Paul has excelled at his role as inside sales manager for RD Instruments’ customers for the past 6 years, and will now broaden his scope and impact to support Teledyne Marine’s Instruments & Imaging’s sales efforts throughout the Americas. Paul will serve a critical role as the first point of contact for customer inquiries, while providing clear direction and support throughout the sales cycle for both customers and global agents. Paul will continue to operate from Teledyne Marine’s San Diego facility.

View Teledyne’s official statement here.

