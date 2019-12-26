Torrance, California-based Blue Robotics’s newest product is the Outland Technology Power Supply (OTPS) for the BlueROV2, which was developed and manufactured by Outland Technology of Slidell, Louisiana.

OTPS provides a solution to power the BlueROV2 through the tether cable, eliminating the need for batteries and allowing it to be operated indefinitely.

The challenge with powering any ROV from the surface is the electrical power loss through the tether. A long tether with small wires, like that used on most ROVs, has an electrical resistance that causes a voltage drop proportional to the amount of electrical current passing through the wires. The best way to overcome this challenge is to transfer the power at a high voltage and low current, minimizing power losses. The OTPS does exactly this by converting normal household power (100 to 240 VAC) to 400 VDC to transfer through the tether. Once it reaches the ROV, the 400 V of power is converted down to the 15 V needed to power the ROV.

OTPS comprises three components: the topside power-supply unit, the ROV enclosure and the tether, which can be purchased in 125- and 250-m lengths. The ROV enclosure comes with a pre-installed power cable and a tether signal cable with penetrators, making it a drop-in replacement for the original battery tube.

Watch a video here.

Like this: Like Loading...