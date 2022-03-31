Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (CTi) has announced an agreement with Sustainable Development Partners (SD Partners), an international consulting firm specializing in infrastructure projects that promote sustainable development through renewable energy and clean water supply and treatment investments.

Through this agreement, SD Partners will assist CTi in commercializing new applications of its proprietary technology in industrial water treatment/produced water remediation, using low-pressure nano reactors (LPN). SD Partners will also facilitate securing strategic partnerships, financing, and grants for the company’s patented water applications and technologies.

Approximately 80% of wastewater is returned to the environment without being sufficiently treated. Developed nations release around 30% of their wastewater without adequate treatment, while low-income countries release up to 92%, according to UNESCO.

Throughout the years, CTi has made great progress in developing water treatment technologies and applications. Now with the help of SD Partners, this agreement expands the use of CTi’s water treatment applications into sectors such as agriculture, produced water, and renewable water supply.

Neil Voloshin, CFO/COO of CTi, said, “We look forward to working with SD Partners and are excited to take the next strong step forward in our mission to deliver the most trusted, simple-to-use, and easily integrated green technology to communities that need it most.”

“Water purification is expensive, requires a lot of energy, leaves a terrible carbon footprint, and more than anything is a growing global problem. We feel that CTi’s patented processes and technologies provide a viable solution to this,” said Tracy Mathieu, vice president of SD Partners. “Not only is CTi’s innovative technology compact, modifiable, and sustainable in the global marketplace, it requires no harsh chemicals, adds zero emissions, and finally uses minimal energy. We believe projects like these present extraordinary opportunities in promoting sustainable development and solving some of the world’s most pressing issues.”

