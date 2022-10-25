PanGeo Subsea Completes Acoustic Corer Survey

Kraken Robotics Inc., is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, PanGeo Subsea, has completed an Acoustic Coring campaign for ONE-Dyas in the North Sea. This is PanGeo’s second Acoustic Corer (AC) survey at ONE-Dyas’s GEMS development, supporting foundation engineering of the N05-A gas platforms.

The campaign took place during the summer aboard the M/V Dina Star. PanGeo was the prime contractor for the project. The scope of work was to acquire an acoustic core at each of the 6 legs of the platform foundation, and an additional core centered on the wellhead.

PanGeo high-resolution data will identify geohazards such as buried boulders of 0.3 meters’ diameter and larger to 40 meters below the seabed. PanGeo also correlated the acoustic data to pre-existing geotechnical data and extrapolated the geotechnical properties across the entire foundation footprint. PanGeo’s geoscientists will now assess the collected AC data to identify buried boulders that could cause pin-pile refusals and prevent additional costs and installation delays.

“We are very pleased to continue supporting ONE-Dyas on its GEMS region project,” says PanGeo’s CEO Moya Cahill. “Through technology enhancements, we have accelerated the Acoustic Corer data acquisition rate, reducing vessel time and delivering a more cost-effective and carbon-attractive solution to the industry. The Acoustic Corer solution continues to build momentum with its next campaign this fall in the neighboring waters of the Baltic.”

