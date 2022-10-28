Global learning and operational technology innovator Ocean Technologies Group (OTG) has appointed Thomas Zanzinger as its new CEO. He will be responsible for driving OTG’s growth strategy as it strengthens its position as the leading software platform for the shipping industry, providing mission-critical services across training, assessment, maritime HR and fleet management that help ship operators to meet their compliance targets and performance goals.



Zanzinger brings over 30 years of leadership experience working at global SaaS and software vendors that provide mission-critical enterprise B2B solutions. Most recently, he served as CEO at Inriver, a global leader in digitization through product information management. At Inriver, he accelerated international growth across all regions, increased customer retention, brought new and additional solutions to market, as well as added strategic capabilities via M&A. Prior to Inriver, Zanzinger worked for the software engineering simulation and 3D design software business ANSYS and market-leading companies Aptean and Software AG.

