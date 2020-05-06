New Jersey Awards Ocean Power Technologies $0.9 Million in Funding

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., a leader in innovative and cost-effective ocean energy solutions, has announced that it recently received $0.9 million of non-dilutive funding through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program (the “Program”).

The Program enables companies to raise funding to finance their growth and operations and is administered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and the New Jersey Department of the Treasury’s Division of Taxation. Under the Program, New Jersey-based technology and biotechnology companies with fewer than 225 U.S. employees may be eligible to sell net operating losses (NOLs) and research and development tax credits to unaffiliated corporations up to a maximum lifetime benefit of $15 million per business.

Matthew T. Shafer, Chief Financial Officer of OPT, commented, “We appreciate NJEDA’s decision to approve our application to the program again this year. As in prior years, we were fortunate to work with Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) on the sale of our NOLs and research and development tax credits. We appreciate the continued support for technology companies like OPT by both the State of New Jersey and PSEG. This Program continues to make an important contribution to our on-going technology development efforts.”

Headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, Ocean Power Technologies aspires to transform the world through durable, innovative and cost-effective ocean energy solutions. Their PB3 PowerBuoy® solution platform provides clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets such as oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. To learn more, visit oceanpowertechnologies.com.

