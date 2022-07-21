OpenOceans Global has launched its online application to enable citizen scientists to map coastlines around the world that are pervasively fouled by plastic. The goal is to visualize where marine plastic ends up, identify the source and match the best solutions to stop the flow of plastic to the ocean.

Submissions will appear on the OpenOceans Global ocean plastic map. Esri software powers the app.

Approximately two-thirds of ocean plastic is on the world’s coastlines. Most ocean plastic comes from rivers. Once pervasively fouled coastlines are mapped, the scope of the problem can be conceived and addressed.

Look out for the OpenOceans Global editorial coming up in the September issue of Sea Technology.

Like this: Like Loading...