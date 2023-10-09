Lloyd’s Register Launches Vast New Maritime Software Platform

Lloyd’s Register reports that it has merged its range of existing software platforms under the new OneOceanLR brand following several recent acquisitions, incorporating digital products from OneOcean, Hanseaticsoft, and ISF Watchkeeper.

The new brand will add those firms’ respective applications alongside other existing LR digital products within a single integrated portfolio, providing users access to a range of data-driven tools from a single provider.

“Digitalization is a key driver in maritime and is the first step towards addressing a number of compliance, cost, safety, and environmental challenges,” said Martin Taylor, CEO of OneOceanLR.

“This is why we have unified our digital solutions into the OneOceanLR platform, creating an integrated hub to facilitate data-driven transformation for our clients. The new platform will enhance usability, streamline workflows, and optimize efficiency, allowing our clients to improve their operations and meet the challenges of the future with digital technology,” he added.

Lloyd’s Register bought a controlling stake in ISF Watchkeeper earlier this year, acquired OneOcean in June 2022, and invested in Hanseaticsoft in 2017. The classification society also already owns the i4 Insight platform, which incorporated marine data intelligence firm Greensteam after it was purchased by Lloyd’s Register in 2021.

“Providing a world-leading, future-proof digital portfolio is a fundamental element of Lloyd’s Register’s vision. We now offer a unified and cohesive platform for ship owners, managers, charterers and operators, with the widest breadth and capability available on the market,” said Nick Brown, CEO of Lloyd’s Register.

“With OneOceanLR, we can continue our work as trusted advisers to stakeholders in the maritime industry as our sector faces up to the challenges and opportunities of decarbonization and digitalization,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...