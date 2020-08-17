As the population grows, and the global standard of living improves, humanity’s appetite for seafood is increasing. In 2020, seafood consumption reached an all-time high, with an average of 20 kg consumed annually by every person on the planet.

Up to now most of this was caught in the world’s freshwaters and oceans. But things are changing, and today half of all seafood consumed comes from farmed sources, or aquaculture. The sector is expected to double by 2050 to supply the increasing global demand.

UC Santa Barbara Assistant Professor Halley E. Froehlich has contributed to an evaluation of the complex interactions between human, environmental and animal health parameters of this budding industry, a view scientists call the One Health framework. The study, published in the journal Nature Food, brings together a diverse team of scientists, economists, sociologists and policy specialists led by the Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture Futures—a joint initiative between the University of Exeter and the United Kingdom’s Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science.

