Mammoet and Offshore Wind Innovators, in close cooperation with TKI Wind op Zee, are launching the fifth Offshore Wind Innovation Challenge.



The Innovation Challenge will focus on finding solutions for the safe and efficient transfer of objects from a floating vessel to offshore wind structures, to reduce the cost and the scheduled impact of maintenance. This will help to facilitate better and more cost-effective replacement of turbine components.

The challenge can be split into three subsections:

How do you position the barge, ship, or vessel close to the wind turbine foundation, floater, or tower?

How do you transfer the components required for maintenance from a barge, ship, or vessel onto the wind turbine structure or floating foundation?

How do you transfer/lift the components toward the nacelle?

SME entrepreneurs can apply for this challenge until January 7, 2022.

They can then present their idea or proven (complete or partial) solution during the Pitch & Ask session in January.



Thereafter, until April 2, 2022, companies can optimize their solutions, receiving feedback and collaborating with professionals at Mammoet and TKI Wind op Zee during the Bootcamp in April.

The finalists will be invited to pitch their developed concept to a broad audience during the Innovation Challenge Finals in May 2022.



The participants will be able to create brand awareness and visibility for their innovations in the offshore wind community. In addition, they will get expert coaching and the chance to collaborate with Mammoet and its subsidiary company Conbit.



For more information and to enter, visit: www.offshorewindinnovators.nl/products/5th-innovation-challenge.

