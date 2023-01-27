Offshore Wind Incubator Opens in Brooklyn

A new Offshore Wind Innovation Hub has opened in Brooklyn, New York, providing a tech incubator-type environment to help startups grow their businesses and drive new innovation in the offshore wind industry.

The three-year initiative is backed by Equinor and bp, partners developing the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind offshore wind projects, among others, including the National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium (NOWRDC).

The Offshore Wind Innovation Hub was founded in mid-2022 and has now announced its first call for applications. Startups will have access to the co-working space and programming at the hub located at Industry City in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

The hub is designed to facilitate testing opportunities, fast track commercialization, and develop strategic partnerships. An Accelerator Program will allow selected cohort companies to begin a six-month intensive mentoring and business development program in June 2023.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Accelerator Program at our Offshore Wind Innovation Hub with our esteemed partners to accelerate innovation in New York’s burgeoning offshore wind industry,” said Molly Morris, president of Equinor Wind US. “The demand for offshore wind is rapidly increasing, and innovative ideas and technological advancement are needed to help the industry develop in the U.S. and beyond.”

The first call for applications is focused on finding start-ups that provide innovative technology and solutions related to the development phase of offshore wind in New York. The Offshore Wind Innovation Hub will also offer membership to stakeholders outside the Accelerator Program.

“We’re looking for New York’s best. We know innovation is in New Yorkers’ DNA. It’s at the core of bp, too, as we transform ourselves to reach net-zero by 2050 or sooner and help the world get there too. At this incredible moment for growing offshore wind in our country, we want to empower New York’s startups to lead the nation,” added Dave Lawler, chairman and president of bp America.

Lyndie Hice-Dunton, executive director of NOWRDC, said, “We are delighted to be a part of this exciting partnership. The Accelerator Program is a unique opportunity to help support innovative solutions for offshore wind in the U.S., as well as help build strategic partnerships within this growing industry. We are looking forward to working with this outstanding group of leaders to achieve our mutual goal of accelerating offshore wind innovation.”

