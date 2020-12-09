The U.K. Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has partnered with the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) to launch the latest marine innovation challenge, focused on the offshore renewable energy sector.

As part of the ADMIRALTY Marine Innovation Programme, the latest challenge invites participants to develop solutions that use marine geospatial data to help identify new areas for offshore renewable energy and optimize the performance of existing infrastructure.

To support planners in this sector, access to marine geospatial data is essential to find suitable sites for offshore wind and tidal wave energy generation. Accurate data also help mitigate potential environmental issues while ensuring the longevity and optimized performance of these installations.

Throughout the challenge applicants can access a wide range of geospatial and scientific data to help them develop key solutions. Selected applicants will then get to work alongside experts at both the UKHO and Cefas to develop a prototype product to test with users. The winner of this challenge will receive a chance to develop an alpha product to test in the offshore renewable energy market, which is estimated to be worth £178 billion and employ more than 1.5 million people globally by 2030.

To participate in this challenge, applications must be submitted by Thursday, December 31. You can find out more about the challenge and access the application form here: https://www.admiralty.co.uk/innovation-programme/offshore-renewable-energy-challenge.

