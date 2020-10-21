Marine Technology Society will be hosting a webinar with MTS Vice Chair Fernando C. Hernandez on the topic of Offshore Diversity and Technology. It will be moderated by MTS President Zdenka Willis.

Fernando C. Hernandez, who has visited over 50 countries and is trilingual, will highlight diversity in experience via his involvement on domestic and international offshore projects that required innovative subsea technologies.

Importantly, this is what drives him to connect countries and technologies. Fernando, who started his career offshore and is an internationally experienced commercial and offshore technology specialist, will also provide insights and video footage of a pivotal subsea project in which he was key in executing with remotely operated vehicles at thousands of feet underwater.

The virtual event will take place Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12 noon – 1:00 PM (CDT). Click here to register.

