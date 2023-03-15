Advanced Data Acquisition Buoy Anchored Offshore France

Ocergy has announced that its pilot OCG-Data Blue Oracle is now anchored 30km offshore Leucate in the Occitanie region of France at 95 meters’ water depth. The OCG-Data Blue Oracle is a buoy with LiDAR and underwater equipment for ocean resource assessment and characterization of life in the environment.

The buoy is installed in one of the pre-selected zones of the Mediterranean Floating Wind Tender (AO6). Its data acquisition system is fully operational, and high-resolution metocean and biodiversity data are already being acquired.

Ocergy, which leads the project and is partly sponsored by Ademe (the French Environment and Energy Management Agency), is joined by strategic partners Skyborn Renewables, Tachysséma Développement, the University of Perpignan CREM, and Sens of Life.

Ocergy worked with several suppliers for the project, including Brodosplit for the buoy fabrication; Jifmar for the offshore installation; and Vryhof for the anchor and mooring supply. The buoy is fitted with TP Product structural compact flanges and a Vaisala Windcube LiDAR. The buoy was assembled at the Euroports Marine Renewable Energy terminal in Port-la-Nouvelle, France.

