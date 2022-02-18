OceanWise to Provide Ocean Monitoring Systems for UKHO

OceanWise, through competitive tender, has been awarded the contract to supply, install, and maintain Marine Environmental Monitoring Systems (MEMS) globally as part of an initial 3-year Framework Agreement with the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO). The framework also includes the provision of data collection, management and display system, which will be provided through OceanWise’s Port-Log. The framework also includes shore control and GNSS surveys, as well as local training and mentoring.

The UKHO has identified the installation and operation of MEMS as being an important component of a number of U.K. Government Programs including the Overseas Territories Seabed Mapping Program (OTSMP). Countries and territories can benefit from the MEMS through improved navigational safety and improving knowledge of the marine environment to assist with scientific research in understanding of the implications of climate change.

Under the framework agreement, OceanWise is responsible for the supply, installation, and support of professional- grade environmental monitoring equipment (such as tide gauges and weather stations), as well as providing observational data to the local community and global initiatives, such as the Global Sea Level Observing System (GLOSS). OceanWise’s data services can benefit the maritime community directly, through such things as the provision of tsunami and storm surge warnings, and via more accurate and up-to-date tide tables.

OceanWise’s Monitoring Business Manager, Ralph Bostock, stated, “We are delighted to be working with the UKHO and to have won this contract after a robust tendering process. We already support and maintain numerous tide gauges and weather stations around the world for our port and renewable energy customers, so this contract is a natural extension of our work. We are particularly looking forward to using our expertise and experience in environmental monitoring systems and applying it to unique and remote locations. Our in-depth technical knowledge of marine data acquisition, telemetry and data management will also be fully utilized in this contract as we support the UKHO in realizing the full benefit that MEMS can offer.”

This contract win swiftly follows a series of other contracts awarded to the growing Hampshire-based company, including the maintenance and upgrade of the UK National Tide Gauge Network. More details on this and other projects can be found here.

