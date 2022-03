OceanTools has launched the C6 color zoom camera, designed to produce superior video imagery at resolutions up to 1,080 p.

The camera has a wide range of subsea applications, including as the main navigation camera on ROV systems, military/defense projects and scientific research.

With a standard depth rating of 6,000 m and manufactured from titanium with a sapphire viewport, the C6 is a

rugged and dependable camera available with SD, HD or IP video outputs.

