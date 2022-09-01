OceanTools Limited Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation

OceanTools Limited is celebrating their twenty-fifth anniversary this month.

Company Founder Kevin Parker says, “OceanTools has come a long way since I cobbled together the industry’s first PC-based video overlay system on my dining room table in 1997.” That overlay, having evolved over the years, is still in production in 2022, with several thousand units sold.

The company is now a world-leader in the production of subsea video cameras and lighting systems, manufactures the most sophisticated dye and leak detection system on the market, and designs and builds advanced subsea pressure housings.

Export sales count for more than 50% of the company’s turnover, with markets including oil & gas, scientific research, renewables, defense, and trawling.

Innovation has been at the heart of OceanTools since its conception. The prolific product development team utilize the latest advances in engineering to ensure their place as market leaders in underwater technology. Brian Hector, technical sales manager at OceanTools, said, “At OceanTools, we harness all the latest technologies available to ensure our products lead the way and will continue to do so for the next 25 years, which makes it a very exciting company to be a part of.”

Find out more about the products and services offered by OceanTools from their Aberdeen HQ at https://www.oceantools.co.uk.

