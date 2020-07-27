Traditionally, OCEANS is the biannual event for global marine technologists, engineers, students, government officials, lawyers and advocates. It is where industry thought leaders gather in person for four days to highlight relevant topics and current trends, while creating a community of learners and influencers who consistently advance research, practices and policies for the marine field.

However, this year there has been a remarkable change of events with the COVID-19 pandemic and all it has brought about. Although so many people were excited to welcome you to Singapore and Mississippi, the OCEANS Conference prioritizes the health and safety of its delegates and community above all else. While both events were prepared to welcome attendees in person, the OCEANS Conference is now preparing to take you around-the-world, virtually, in October. This year will mark the first ever virtual Global OCEANS Conference, with the Singapore and Gulf Coast teams joining forces.

The Marine Technology Society and the IEEE Oceanic Engineering Society are partnering to present Global OCEANS 2020: Singapore-U.S. Gulf Coast–a fantastic opportunity to discover both Singapore and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Combining the North American OCEANS with the international OCEANS is new territory, and it is sure to be a unique event. The merger of the Singapore and Gulf Coast technical program is currently underway, which promises an overwhelmingly extensive and positive library of great content.

More details will follow in the coming days and weeks; while in-person aspects will undoubtedly change, the OCEANS Conference is still intent on having interactive virtual exhibit booths, memorable live talks and many special events, such as the student poster competition and the young professionals program.

Early bird registration is open until September 11, at which point the registration rate will increase. Registration grants 25 days of access to both live and on-demand content from October 5 to 30, 2020. With this extended period of time to delve into the marine technology field, attendees will enjoy the benefits of being able to attend more technical sessions than ever before at previous in-person events.

Learn more at www.oceansconference.org.

Like this: Like Loading...