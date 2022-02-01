The IEEE Oceanic Engineering Society and Marine Technology Society are presenting a special hybrid format for OCEANS 2022 Chennai. This setup combines in-person experience with online activities, fostering networking and social interactions around the program of selected talks and panels.

The OCEANS conference will be held at the IIT Madras Research Park, Chennai, February 21 to 24. Around 800 attendees are expected from universities, private companies and government institutions.

For over 20 years, the IEEE/OES-MTS OCEANS conferences have been important gatherings for those designing ocean equipment and conducting research. They enable these professional societies to carry out an essential mission of promoting excellence in the field.

The setting of OCEANS Chennai is among one of the oldest civilizations, presenting an array of multicultural experiences. With a rich heritage and myriad attractions, India is a popular tourist destination.

The conference will take place in the capital of Tamil Nadu in southern India. From the resplendent classical dance form of Bharatnatyam to the rich flavors of the local cuisine to the lustrous silk saris to the gorgeous temples and churches, Chennai is a gatekeeper of South Indian art, culture and traditions.

The OCEANS Chennai conference program and other details can be viewed at: https://chennai22.oceansconference.org.

Highlights include:

-Over 350 professionally reviewed technical papers, including sessions focused on local themes.

-Plenary sessions with leaders from industry, academia, the military and government.

-30+ exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in products and services from around the world.

-A student poster session and other student activities, such as the Young Professionals Program and Student Hackathon.

-Panel discussion covering the latest topics of discussion worldwide on the IPCC report, COP27, climate change, etc., with participants who are well-known experts worldwide.

-A session on Women in Engineering.

-Tutorials, workshops, product demonstrations, government listening sessions, social and networking opportunities, professional field trips, etc.

Technical topics can be viewed at: https://chennai22.oceansconference.org/technical-topics.

For registration details, visit: https://chennai22.oceansconference.org/registration-fees.

Like this: Like Loading...