Oceanology International Postponed Due to COVID-19

It has been announced that Oceanology International Exhibition & Conference will be postponed and will now take place from 1-3 December 2020 at the ExCel, London, following the escalation of COVID-19 in Europe.

Speaking about the announcement, Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director at Reed Exhibitions, said: “The health and safety of our exhibitors, visitors and staff is of course our number one priority. We have been closely monitoring the situation and the notices issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as Public Health England and the authorities in London. We have also been in regular dialogue with many exhibitors, visitors and conference speakers to understand their views and to ensure we make the best decision – in such challenging circumstances – for the ocean communities we serve.”

This is not a decision we have taken lightly. We trust that postponing the show will enable us to ensure we deliver the true value of this world-leading event to participating organizations, as well as the greater marine community worldwide. We will be working closely with all our customers and partners over the coming weeks and look forward to returning to London ExCel from 1-3 December 2020.

We fully understand and appreciate the level of planning that is required to participate in an event like ours, and would like to thank our exhibitors, partners, suppliers and visitors for their continued support and patience during this challenging time.

If you have any questions or concerns at all, please contact our Customer Services team online or call +44 (0)20 82712133. You can also refer to our FAQs here.

