The Oceanology International (Oi) exhibition and conference will take place in ExCel London March 15 to 17. Exhibitor numbers are reported to be already on par with previous shows.

The exhibition and conference space offers a COVID-safe environment. This means that visitors will be able to take in the full range of diverse content provided by an Oi event for the first time in four years.

In addition to the welcome return of long-term Oi exhibitors such as iXblue, Kongsberg Maritime, Fugro and Teledyne Marine, the Oi22 show floor will accommodate 83 new stands hosting companies that are exhibiting at an Oi event for the first time. These include GeoAcoustics Ltd., which supplies sonar equipment for bathymetry, side scan and sub-bottom profiling; and Blueprint Lab, which manufactures robotic arms for use in challenging subsea environments.

At the center of ocean innovation and technology, Oi will showcase world-first product introductions, including the culmination of a four-year EU-supported project called AIRCOAT, a revolutionary hull coating that reduces friction, fouling and emissions while increasing vessel performance. Swedish company Amo Kabel will launch the first DNV-approved aluminum power cables, replacing traditional copper. A record-breaking underwater AUV thruster will be launched by Tianjin Haoye Technology of China, and Canada’s Seamor Marine will introduce the new Mako ROV, built to carry a variety of accessories with a power capacity to run them all simultaneously. These innovative products and many more unique advances in maritime technology will be seen for the first time during Oceanology International.

A growing attraction on the exhibition floor is the Ocean ICT area showcasing over 20 companies, dedicated to the latest developments in ocean IT, communications, satellite and data solutions. These include BeamworX, which specializes in the acquisition, processing and integration of single/multibeam echosounder and laser data; Hydromea, an emerging supplier in high-speed wireless underwater communication and portable robotics; and WSENSE, which manufactures monitoring and comms systems that harness a unique patented solution in the Internet of Underwater Things (IoUT).

Another networking feature for Oi22 will be Oi Connect, bringing together ocean professionals to participate in free, brokered, one-to-one meetings. Visitors can arrange meetings with their selected exhibitor representatives who are looking to grow their business networks. This service is organized by Oi in collaboration with both Sector Global, a renowned meetings broker, and EEN (the Enterprise Europe Network). Meetings can be arranged to take place on the exhibitor’s stand or in the quiet of a dedicated Oi Connect meetings lounge.

Always popular at Oi events are the multiple on-water product demonstrations, this year on an even bigger scale and scope, unique to Oi and staged at the adjacent Royal Victoria Dock. Fugro will demonstrate its Blue Essence 12-m USV, the first in the industry with an electric ROV (eROV) controlled from an onshore remote operations center. USVs will play an important role in the maritime sector, offering a safer, more sustainable solution in support of the energy transition. The dockside will manage operations from multiple all-weather locations and include demos from the likes of USV manufacturer OceanAlpha, ROV designer Blueye and hydrographic survey solutions provider Seafloor Systems. Visitors can also examine moored vessels on display, such as the Kommandor Stuart from Hays Ships and vessels hosted by Magellan, Briggs and NORBIT Subsea. The latter’s 14.25-m catamaran, SV Thame, is fully equipped for high-resolution bathymetric and terrestrial surveys.

Meanwhile, the all-new Ocean Futures Theatre will be the flagship venue for the Oi22 conference program. Headline presentations on The New Blue Economy, Energy Transition and Technology in Support of Science will feature distinguished guest panelists, including Dr. Rick Spinrad, U.S. undersecretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and NOAA administrator; Vladimir Ryabinin, executive secretary of IOC-UNESCO; and Dr. Ralph Raynor, professorial research fellow at the LSE. Associated technical presentations by an array of prominent academics, technicians, engineers, CEOs and scientists will be held during the show, covering important areas such as: Ocean Observation, Energy Transition, Pollution and Low Carbon, Hydrography and Survey, and Uncrewed Vehicles.

“We have all had a challenging two years,” said Oi Event Director David Ince, “including not physically holding an Oi since 2018. I am thankful to both the RX team and all of the Oi exhibitors, visitors and stakeholders that have worked closely with us through the many changes and developments of Oceanology International. We have all missed the connections that are made through face-to-face interaction, and I am confident that March 2022 is the right time to once again provide the opportunity for this international network of ocean professionals to meet, socialize, forge relationships and conduct business, collectively propelling the ocean economy and environment in a sustainable manner.”

