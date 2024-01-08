OceanFront AS has signed a contract with Oslo Municipality – Bymiljøetaten (Agency for Urban Environment) for the cleanup of marine debris from the seabed in the harbor basin in Oslo and the inner Oslofjord.

The method used for seabed cleanup is part of the Natural Seabed concept developed by SEA Group and OceanFront. The primary tool used for waste removal is the eSEA eXpiator, an underwater tool carrier with a range of functions, sensors and capabilities.

The Oslo municipality aims to remove contaminated elements from the seabed to improve the environmental condition in the threatened Oslofjord. This will involve collecting plastic items, car batteries, tires, electronics, items with chemical content and more.

The project will commence in early 2024 and will last up to three months.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...