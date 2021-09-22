The 29th annual Oceaneering and MTS Technology Forum will take place September 30, 2021.

This year’s virtual Technology Forum, hosted by MTS, will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. EST and feature a panel discussion with the theme “Intelligence and Observations: The Nexus of Undersea Technology” with these panelists:

Moderator: Zdenka Willis, president, Marine Technology Society (MTS); CEO, Veraison Consulting

Vice Admiral Jeffrey Trussler, deputy chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, N2/N6, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations/Director of Naval Intelligence

Dr. Leigh McCue, associate professor and interim chair of George Mason University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering

Craig McLean, assistant administrator for NOAA’s Oceanic and Atmospheric Research (OAR) Office

Opening remarks will be given by:

Jake Sobin, manager, Sciences/Americas, Kongsberg; D.C. Chapter Chair, Marine Technology Society

Philip Beierl, senior vice president, ADTECH, Oceaneering International Inc.

Learn more at: www.oceaneering.com/symposium.

