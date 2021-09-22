Virtual Oceaneering, MTS Tech Forum

Posted on by Leave a comment

The 29th annual Oceaneering and MTS Technology Forum will take place September 30, 2021.

This year’s virtual Technology Forum, hosted by MTS, will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. EST and feature a panel discussion with the theme “Intelligence and Observations: The Nexus of Undersea Technology” with these panelists:

  • Moderator: Zdenka Willis, president, Marine Technology Society (MTS); CEO, Veraison Consulting
  • Vice Admiral Jeffrey Trussler, deputy chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, N2/N6, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations/Director of Naval Intelligence
  • Dr. Leigh McCue, associate professor and interim chair of George Mason University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering
  • Craig McLean, assistant administrator for NOAA’s Oceanic and Atmospheric Research (OAR) Office

Opening remarks will be given by:

  • Jake Sobin, manager, Sciences/Americas, Kongsberg; D.C. Chapter Chair, Marine Technology Society
  • Philip Beierl, senior vice president, ADTECH, Oceaneering International Inc.

Learn more at: www.oceaneering.com/symposium.

tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply