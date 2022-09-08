Watch: ‘Ocean Titans’ Series
The World Ocean Council has a new online video series called “Ocean Titans” that highlights those who are redefining industry best practices for a sustainable blue economy. The series includes profiles in plastic prevention and removal, sustainable seafood and aquaculture, and a safe and sustainable shipping industry.
“Ocean Titans” anchors analysis and insight from United Nations leading representatives, policymakers, industry and academic leaders charting a new course for the “Decade of Ocean Action” to save our oceans with innovative, legislative and strategic solutions. The series showcases ocean science, supported by capacity development.