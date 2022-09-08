The World Ocean Council has a new online video series called “Ocean Titans” that highlights those who are redefining industry best practices for a sustainable blue economy. The series includes profiles in plastic prevention and removal, sustainable seafood and aquaculture, and a safe and sustainable shipping industry.

“Ocean Titans” anchors analysis and insight from United Nations leading representatives, policymakers, industry and academic leaders charting a new course for the “Decade of Ocean Action” to save our oceans with innovative, legislative and strategic solutions. The series showcases ocean science, supported by capacity development.

Watch the videos here.

