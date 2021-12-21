Ocean Technologies Group (OTG) has further strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Ian Hepworth as chief technology officer (CTO).



He is an experienced CTO and senior technology professional, specializing in transformation and growth with in-depth technical knowledge in software development, infrastructure architecture and program management. Hepworth has extensive knowledge managing digital transformation projects from legacy systems to modern, modular service architectures. He has held senior technology management and delivery roles for companies such as Life Style Sports, Cambridge University Press and Thomson Reuters, delivering large-scale and technology-driven change, migration, and merger and acquisition projects.

He joins from Ideagen, a U.K. software company, where he was CTO.



At Ocean Technologies Group, Hepworth’s primary responsibility will be providing product and technology leadership for OTG’s learning solutions and fleet and crew management.

