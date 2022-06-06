The Research Corp. of the University of Hawaii has chosen Ocean Networks Inc. for cable landing station site surveys. The scope of work includes identifying potential beach manholes and landing points on Kauai, Oahu, Maui and the Big Island, as well as potential cable landing stations. At least two sites on each of the four islands will be identified to ensure redundancy between islands. Work will also identify potential locations on Lanai and Molokai.

The study will identify suitable landing sites, landing stations, the safest submarine cable routing and the required cable specifications to build a new inter-island fiber-optic network for the Hawaiian Islands.

