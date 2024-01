Applications for Glider School 2024 are being accepted until June 30.

The Glider School is a hands-on ocean glider technology training forum that will take place at PLOCAN headquarters in the Canary Islands, Spain, October 21 to 25.

Those interested should fill out the form here and provide a short C.V. and letter of interest to: gliderschool@plocan.eu.

Learn more here.

