The Marine Technology Society (MTS) has launched the Ocean Enterprise Initiative (OEI), a flagship program aimed at spearheading innovation, thought leadership and economic development. The initiative includes the expansion of the signature program “Dialogues with Industry,” launched in 2022 with partners from NOAA, the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS), Kongsberg Discovery and L3Harris Technologies.

The OEI bolsters the ocean enterprise, which encompasses the public, private, nonprofit and academic entities that provide ocean observation measurement, forecasting data, and operational ocean information products and services. Members of the ocean enterprise are at the forefront of ocean technology innovation, sustainable ocean use and economic growth.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and NOAA have provided early investment in a $3.9 million grant to advance industry engagement, thought leadership and community coordination within the initiative.

