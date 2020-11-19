The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) and ITN Productions Industry News

have co-produced “Ocean Aware,” a short film that draws attention to the challenges facing the ocean,

explaining the mechanisms we have to defend them and steward their resources. It showcases the stories of

science, innovation and sustainability that are transforming the marine sector.

“Ocean Aware” aims to shine a light on the web of international governmental organizations tasked with

ensuring the safety of shipping, safeguarding the environment and finding ways to equitably share ocean

resources. It explains the opportunities open to IMarEST members to influence discussions taking place in

these bodies and shape future regulation by contributing their expertise.



The film premiere will take place at 13:00 GMT on Monday, November 23.

The event is free and open to all. Former Secretary-General of the IMO Kitack Lim will make the opening remarks. The event will include the screening of an excerpt from the film, followed by a panel discussion where experts will answer questions on climate resilience, new frontiers in regulation and why ocean education benefits us all, ending with a live, interactive Q&A session for the audience.

