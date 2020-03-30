Ocean Aero Inc., designer and builder of environmentally powered autonomous, underwater and surface vehicles (AUSVs), announced a multimillion-dollar agreement to deliver a variety of its AUSV models to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) for a groundbreaking research, evaluation and testing program.

Ocean Aero will be delivering a mix of its Navigator and Discovery models and working closely with DHS and other program participants—the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the University of Southern Mississippi, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) and Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs LLC.

Ocean Aero’s vehicles will be deployed in a wide range of ocean environments, providing a platform for the integration, testing and evaluation of a variety of advanced sensors.

Learn more at: www.oceanaero.com.

