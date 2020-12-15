SOMAG AG Jena has launched the NSM 400, a medium-size gimbal, between the smaller RSM 400 and the larger OSM 4000. It complements the product portfolio of gyro stabilization platforms, which are designed for land and offshore use.

The NSM 400 was primarily designed for the stabilization of surveillance sensors on medium (starting from 1.0 kt.) to large maritime vessels. Using a gyro stabilization mount ensures a stabilized field of view and high-resolution images by compensating for the movements of the vessel. This allows EO/IR systems to scan their environment without interference, even in extreme sea conditions, in order to best detect, track and classify asymmetric air and surface threats.

The NSM 400 gimbal applies to IRST (infrared search and track) and other surveillance systems to ensure 360° protection for surface vessels of naval forces.

Learn more here.

