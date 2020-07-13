A new award designed to recognize those making a difference to communities, global challenges or society anywhere in the world via science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) has been launched by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

The IET is calling on the general public to send in their nominations for its new IET STEM Personality of the Year Award, which has been launched as part of its upcoming 150th anniversary.

Nominees should be STEM role models for young people, highly regarded in their field and excellent communicators.

Nominations will close on August 28, 2020, and the winner will be announced in April 2021.

A 150th celebration event at IET London: Savoy Place will take place on May 24, 2021, where the STEM Personality of the Year winner will host a special talk.

Anyone that nominates will be entered into a prize draw to win an Apple iPad (32 GB).

The award is part of a range of activities for the IET’s 150th year, which aims to highlight those using engineering and technology solutions to solve a variety of global challenges across the world and to share these stories beyond the STEM bubble, reaching new audiences globally.

For more information and to nominate, visit http://theiet.org/stem-personality.

Like this: Like Loading...