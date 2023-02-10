The National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF), in partnership with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, is seeking nominations for its next class of inductees. Nominees must hold a U.S. patent for an invention that has contributed to the progress of science and the useful arts, as well as our nation’s welfare. NIHF seeks candidates whose patented work is extraordinary in their field, is in widespread use and is having a major impact on the world.

Anyone can nominate a potential National Inventors Hall of Fame inductee. Ideal candidates embody stories of perseverance and passion that will inspire the next generation of American innovators.

You may submit a nomination at: invent.org/nominate. The deadline is March 1, 2023.

