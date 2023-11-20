NOIA seeks member companies’ contributions for its 2024 Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) report, which is traditionally unveiled in late January or early February. The last report showcased 16 member companies’ emissions reduction technologies and practices at: 2023 NOIA ESG Report.



For this year’s report, NOIA members are encouraged to submit case studies in two key areas:

-Emissions Reduction

-Workforce Development/Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)

The submission deadline is January 5, 2024.

Contributions should be concise: 500 words or less. Photographs or graphics that will enhance your submission’s impact are encouraged.

Submissions can be sent directly to NOIA VP of Communications, Justin Williams.

A draft of the NOIA ESG report will be shared with the NOIA ESG Committee for review before publication. Once published, outreach efforts will include social media and digital spotlights.

Past NOIA ESG Reports:

NOIA ESG Network 2023 Report

NOIA ESG Network 2022 Report

NOIA ESG Network 2021 Report

