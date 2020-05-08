This year, NOIA established its ESG program, the NOIA ESG Network. The kick-off event took place with a workshop in early March.

As part of this program, NOIA’s members agreed that it is important to sign a participation agreement to affirm commitment to participating in the activities of the NOIA ESG Network.

Many companies have already signed and submitted the agreement. For those who haven’t and would like to, the link at the end of this post contains the agreement.

This program will elevate ESG performance and demonstrate the strong commitment of industry to environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance.

Like this: Like Loading...