Sea Grant announces $19 million in federal funding opportunities to address the prevention and removal of marine debris. Approximately $16 million will be available to support innovative research to application projects that will address the prevention and removal of marine debris. Approximately $3 million will be available to support the creation of coalitions and partnerships to address marine debris prevention and removal.

Letters of intent and applications for both opportunities must be submitted through a Sea Grant Program.

Both opportunities encourage applicants and awardees to support the principles of justice, equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility when writing their proposals and performing their work. The work completed under these opportunities will place an emphasis on engagement with communities, groups and localities, especially those that have been traditionally underrepresented and underserved.

These opportunities are a component of nearly $3 billion in targeted investments for NOAA in the areas of habitat restoration, coastal resilience and weather forecasting infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

If you have questions or need further assistance in identifying a Sea Grant Program to partner with, contact oar.sg.marine-debris@noaa.gov and specify the funding opportunity your question is related to in the subject line.

Learn more here.

