NOAA’s Marine Debris Program has announced a fiscal year 2022 NOAA Marine Debris Removal notice of funding opportunity. Funding for this opportunity is provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The NOAA Marine Debris Program will award up to $56 million to fund projects that remove marine debris to benefit marine and Great Lakes habitats and communities.

This competition focuses on two priorities: removing large marine debris and using proven interception technologies to capture marine debris.

Proposals are due on Grants.gov by October 5 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Grant applicant guidance and resources are now available on the NOAA Marine Debris Program website.

