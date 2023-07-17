NOAA has opened a competitive funding opportunity for the Climate Ready Workforce for Coastal States, Tribes, and Territories Initiative to connect people across the country to good-paying jobs, such as landscape technicians, heat health outreach specialists and climate equity officers, that tackle the climate crisis and boost local resilience. NOAA will invest $60 million total from the Inflation Reduction Act for the initiative—a $50 million competitive funding opportunity, plus $10 million for technical assistance to support applicants and grantees.

This announcement comes as a new Department of Energy report found that, last year, clean energy jobs increased in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This is part of a larger job creation trend in sectors that tackle the climate crisis.

NOAA aims to grant 10 to 20 awards under this competition, at amounts ranging from $500,000 to $10 million each. NOAA is seeking qualified state, tribal, territorial and local governments; institutions of higher education; and nonprofit organizations in coastal states or territories to lead partnerships to train and place workers in quality jobs that enhance climate resilience.

Letters of intent are required and due by November 30, 2023.

Applications are due by February 13, 2024.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...