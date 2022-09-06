NOAA is seeking up to two new members for its Ocean Exploration Advisory Board, a federal advisory committee that advises the NOAA administrator on matters pertaining to ocean exploration.

The panel advises NOAA on strategic planning, exploration priorities, competitive ocean exploration grant programs and other matters as requested.

In addition to advising NOAA leaders, NOAA expects the board to play a leadership role in helping to define and develop a national program of ocean exploration involving a network of stakeholders and partners that will advance national priorities for ocean exploration.

Applicants should demonstrate expertise and experience in areas that include scientific research relevant to ocean exploration, ocean engineering, data science, deep-ocean biology, geology, oceanography, marine archaeology or ocean science education and communications.

NOAA will give particular consideration to applications from indigenous, tribal, Native American, Alaska native or native Hawaiian stakeholders from the Alaska or Pacific Ocean basin regions. Individuals with expertise in other NOAA ocean exploration areas and representatives of other federal agencies involved in ocean exploration are also encouraged to apply.

Board members will serve a three-year term with the possibility of one renewal for an additional three-year term. The board meets two to three times a year.

Applications must be received by October 18, 2022.

For information on the Ocean Exploration Advisory Board and how to apply, see the Federal Register notice.

Like this: Like Loading...