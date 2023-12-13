The NOAA Coastal Management Fellowship program is accepting applications until January 26, 2024. The fellowship provides on-the-job education and training opportunities in coastal resource management and policy for postgraduate students. The two-year paid fellowships start in August, with coastal programs in Connecticut, Maine, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, and with the Coastal States Organization.

You may apply through the Sea Grant program in the state where you received your degree.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...